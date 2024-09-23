Questions raised over Church approach to young gay Catholics

Father Timothy Radcliffe, a spiritual assistant for the October Synod on Synodality, has expressed uncertainty about how young gay Catholics should live according to Church teachings.

Writing for the Vatican’s L’Osservatore Romano, Fr Radcliffe acknowledged the complexity of applying Church teachings. This is especially challenging for young people trying to accept their sexuality.

“The challenge, for gay people and everyone, is to learn to express love appropriately” Radcliffe wrote. He emphasised respecting the dignity of others as children of God.

“I am convinced of the fundamental wisdom of the Church’s teaching” Radcliffe stressed. “But I still do not fully understand how it should be lived by young gay Catholics who accept their sexuality and rightly desire to express their affection.”

Radcliffe emphasised the importance of love and respect in the context of faith. He suggested that the Church’s teaching is not about denying desire but directing it towards God. Citing St Thomas Aquinas, he noted that desire plays a role in spiritual growth and the return to God.

Shift in Church’s understanding

Fr Radcliffe also pointed to what he sees as a shift in the Church’s understanding of gay people. He highlighted Pope Francis’ view that gay people should be recognised as brothers and sisters who can be blessed. This is opposed to them being seen solely through the lens of sexual acts.

“My intuition is that most gay Catholics in mature, committed relationships usually go beyond a great interest in sex” Radcliffe continued.

He added that mature gay Catholics in committed relationships are often more focused on the virtues of “love, joy, peace, patience, kindness”, referencing Galatians 5:22.

Fr Radcliffe further noted the struggles of gay people worldwide, reminding the Church of its responsibility to fight for their dignity, especially in countries where they face persecution and even capital punishment.

Radcliffe, 79, a former Master of the Dominican Order, will lead a pre-Synod retreat starting on 30 September.

