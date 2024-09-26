Cardinal urges Church to emphasise nonviolence over ‘just war’

US Cardinal Robert McElroy has urged the Catholic Church to promote peace and active nonviolence rather than refining just war theory.

“In the life of the church, just war theories are a secondary element in Catholic teaching; the first is that we should not engage in warfare at all” he said in an interview with Vatican News.

Cardinal McElroy’s comments come as global conflicts escalate, prompting fresh debate on the Church’s role in conflict resolution.

The cardinal is a key adviser to the Catholic Institute for Nonviolence, which will open in Rome on 29 September. Pax Christi International, a global Catholic peace movement, will launch the new institute.

McElroy’s remarks align with the position often voiced by Pope Francis. In 2022, the Pope said it was “time to rethink the concept of a ‘just war’”, stressing that resorting to war contradicts constructive dialogue. Francis has repeatedly called for reevaluating traditional Church teachings that historically justified certain wars under the ‘just war’ doctrine.

Alternative ways to resolve conflict

In July this year, Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin echoed these concerns, noting that the theory is being revised.

“There is a lot of discussion today because this (‘just war’) is a concept of social doctrine. There is just war, the war of defence but today, with the weapons that are available, this concept becomes very difficul,” Parolin said.

Cardinal McElroy reiterated that violence in any form is contrary to the Gospel. He added “it’s ever more important that the church be a witness to finding alternative ways to resolve these conflicts as they break out”.

McElroy also highlighted that peacebuilding goes beyond merely ending conflicts; it involves promoting human dignity and solidarity.

Drawing from Pope Francis’ 2020 encyclical Fratelli Tutti, McElroy pointed out that the Church must adopt new perspectives, especially regarding marginalised regions.

“We have blinders in our minds about the peripheries, and we think some regions are less important” the cardinal said. “That is a poison and certainly contrary to the Gospel.”

