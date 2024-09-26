Chief Rabbi criticises Pope’s stance on migration policies

Pinchas Goldschmidt, President of the European Rabbinical Conference, has criticised Pope Francis’ approach to migration, suggesting it may lead to political instability in Europe.

Goldschmidt’s remarks, published in Neue Zürcher Zeitung, expressed concerns over the implications of the Pope’s immigration policy. He stated it could result in “chaos and political upheaval”.

Rabbi Goldschmidt pointed to recent incidents such as the Solingen mass stabbing and electoral outcomes in France and Germany as signs of the challenges posed by uncontrolled immigration.

He warned that if Europe fails to address these fears, it could threaten democracy and destabilise the European Union.

“The price could be very high with the impending destruction of the European project and the loss of democracy in many European countries” wrote Goldschmidt.

Grave sin

The Pope’s position on migration was outlined in an address in St Peter’s Square at the end of August. He condemned efforts to block migrants, stating it was a “grave sin” to deny them entry.

Pope Francis argued that restrictive policies, militarised borders and migrant pushbacks cannot solve the issue. Instead, he called for global cooperation based on justice and solidarity to manage migration effectively.

Goldschmidt acknowledged the Pope’s emphasis on compassion and moral duty to help those in need. However, he stressed the importance of preserving Europe’s democratic values and public safety.

“Europe must remain a place of refuge for people in need, but it must also protect its democratic values and the safety of its citizens” he noted.

The former Chief Rabbi of Moscow argued that successful migration must go hand-in-hand with integration.

He highlighted the need for immigrant communities to embrace the values of their host countries, including democracy and individual rights.

“However, the most important prerequisite for the successful integration of new immigrants is the willingness of immigrant communities to integrate and accept the values of the host society” Goldschmidt emphasised.

The European Rabbinical Conference represents approximately 1,000 members and 800 active rabbis of the Orthodox faith.

Sources

Katholisch

Vatican News

CathNews New Zealand

News category: World.