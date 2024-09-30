Caritas Lebanon appeals for aid as bombing intensifies

Caritas Lebanon has issued an urgent appeal for aid as the situation in Lebanon becomes increasingly dire due to ongoing heavy bombing.

“The situation at present in Lebanon is very difficult, if not critical. It is not possible to make assumptions about what may happen in the future, but we know that the prospects are bleak” said Fr Michel Abboud, president of Caritas Lebanon, speaking to AsiaNews.

The humanitarian organisation is working tirelessly to support thousands of displaced people seeking refuge in its shelters.

The bombing, targeting primarily Hezbollah positions, follows reports that Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah was killed in an airstrike.

The Israeli Defence Forces claim that Nasrallah, along with other senior Hezbollah leaders, was “eliminated” in a strike authorised by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after making a speech at the UN.

Fr Abboud noted the widespread panic in Beirut where Israeli airstrikes have continued throughout the night. “People have poured into the streets not knowing where to go, without a shelter to hide in” he said.

Humanitarian toll mounting

Caritas Lebanon has received increasing calls from people seeking shelter at its centres. The organisation, already strained by the current crisis, is struggling to meet the growing demands.

“We have started working for this, as the situation is really complicated” Fr Abboud said. “Caritas staff are already on the ground, organising aid activities, working with the government and humanitarian associations… but it’s not easy!”

The humanitarian toll is mounting, with at least 3,000 people killed or wounded in southern Lebanon. Fr Abboud estimates that over 70,000 people have fled their homes.

Caritas is coordinating with international organisations including the World Food Programme to provide aid. “We are working with major donors and the international community to prepare aid and cope with the emergency, but the needs are huge” Fr Abboud said.

Despite these efforts, the organisation is overwhelmed and Fr Abboud is appealing for further international support to continue its mission.

