‘Peace is only possible if it is wanted,’ Cardinal Parolin tells UN assembly

Amid ongoing and potentially escalating conflict in both the Middle East and Ukraine, Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin cautioned gathered delegates at the 79th session of the UN General Assembly in New York Sept 28 that, “peace is only possible if it is wanted.”

While it was earlier rumoured that Pope Francis might address the assembly, the pontiff was in the middle of his 46th Apostolic Journey abroad, to Luxembourg and Belgium.

Armed Conflict Location and Event Data (ACLED) — an independent organisation collecting data on violent conflict — estimates that one in seven people globally has been exposed to conflict in 2024. ACLED also reported a 15% increase in political violence incidents during the last 12 months, a development that Cardinal Parolin said has left the Holy See “deeply concerned.”

News category: News Shorts, World.