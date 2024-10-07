A diplomatic row has erupted between Belgium and the Vatican after Pope Francis referred to abortion as “murder” and called doctors who perform the procedure “hitmen”.

Belgium’s Prime Minister Alexander De Croo has summoned the Vatican’s ambassador, Archbishop Franco Coppola, following the “unacceptable” comments.

De Croo stressed “Fortunately, the time when the Church dictated laws in our country is long gone”.

When addressing Belgium’s Chamber of Deputies, De Croo strongly disapproved of the pope’s words.

“It is absolutely unacceptable for a foreign head of state to make such statements about democratic decision-making in our country.”

Francis’ comments

Francis commented to journalists on his flight to Rome following his visit to Belgium.

“Let’s not forget to say this: Abortion is murder” the pope said.

“The doctors who take part in this are – allow me to use the word – they’re hitmen. They are hitmen. On this point, there’s no discussion. A human life is being killed.”

Pope’s comments “hurtful to women”

The pope’s comments, while consistent with previous statements, sparked outrage due to their timing and direct reference to Belgium, where abortion laws have been a contentious topic.

The Belgian parliament is currently debating a proposal to extend abortion access from 12 to 18 weeks of pregnancy.

Belgian officials argue that the Pope’s comments may affect ongoing political negotiations, as the country is currently trying to form a coalition government.

Belgium’s government has responded with strong opposition. Interior Minister Annelies Verlinden called the Pope’s remarks “unnecessarily hurtful to women and care providers”.

Similarly, Jan Danckaert, the rector of the Free University of Brussels, wrote an opinion piece denouncing the Pope’s statement. He argued that it “not only insults the doctors who perform abortions, but also Belgium and its population”.

Pope praises King Baudouin

The Pope’s praise of the late King Baudouin of Belgium, who famously refused to sign a 1990 law legalising abortion, further fuelled tensions.

Francis labelled Baudouin a “saint” for refusing to sign the legislation.

However, Baudouin’s actions, which Francis lauded as courageous, drew criticism from those who felt the Church was attempting to reassert its influence on Belgian politics.

This abortion controversy adds to ongoing Vatican tensions in Belgium, where the Church has also faced scrutiny over clergy sexual abuse. Survivors and advocates have criticised the Church for its slow response and called for greater accountability.

