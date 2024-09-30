Pope Francis has encountered criticism throughout his visit to Belgium, with the country’s king and prime minister urging him to take stronger steps to support survivors of abuse by Catholic clergy.

Additionally, a rector at another Catholic university called on him to reconsider the Church’s prohibition on ordaining women as priests.

The visit underscored the Church’s deep challenges in one of Europe’s most secular societies.

The pope’s day started with a formal meeting with Belgium’s King Philippe and Queen Mathilde, followed by a conversation with Prime Minister Alexander De Croo.

De Croo did not shy away from addressing the Catholic Church’s handling of clerical abuse.

He highlighted Belgium’s troubled history, particularly the case of former Bishop Roger Vangheluwe who admitted to abusing minors, including two of his nephews.

“We cannot ignore the painful wounds that exist in the Catholic community and in civil society” De Croo told the pope. “Numerous cases of sexual abuse and forced adoptions have undermined trust.”

He acknowledged Pope Francis’s efforts but emphasised that the Church’s path to justice remains a long one.

“Victims must be heard and injustices must be recognised” he added. De Croo then insisted that the Church must fully confront its past to move forward.

Abuse being addressed firmly

Pope Francis responded by reaffirming the Church’s commitment to addressing clerical sexual abuse.

The pontiff called the abuse “a scourge that the Church is addressing firmly and decisively by listening to and accompanying those who have been wounded, and by implementing a prevention programme throughout the world”.

Catholic University distances itself from the Pope’s comments on women

Francis then got into trouble “on home soil” at a Catholic university over his remarks about women.

“What characterises women, that which is truly feminine, is not stipulated by consensus or ideologies” he said, adding that dignity is “ensured not by laws written on paper, but by an original law written on our hearts” said Francis at Belgium’s UCLouvain University.

“A woman … is a daughter, a sister, a mother, just as a man is a son, a brother, a father” the pope said, emphasising that the Church is not structured like a civil corporation.

Shortly after Francis’ comments and in an unusual move, Professors and students at the Catholic university sharply criticised the Pope’s remarks.

In a strongly worded statement of disapproval, the University described Francis’ views as “deterministic and reductive”.

The university said the pope’s language did not align with its views on gender equality.

“UCLouvain expresses its incomprehension and disapproval of the position expressed by Pope Francis regarding the role of women in the Church and in society” the university said.

“UCLouvain can only express its disagreement with this deterministic and reductive position.”

The university’s response marked a rare public rebuke of the pope by a Catholic institution.

Women priests

The incident follows Belgian officials also urging the Church to address and reconsider its ban on ordaining women as priests.

The Louvain university’s rector, Luc Sels, urged the pope to restore the Church’s moral authority and reconsider its ban on women priests.

“Would the Church not be a warmer community if there was a prominent place for women, including in the priesthood?” Sels asked.

The pope did not respond directly and has not advanced the issue.

Francis defends comments on women

On the pope’s return flight from Brussels to Rome on Sunday afternoon, Katholisch.de reports Pope Francis defended his remarks at the Catholic University of Louvain about the fundamental differences between men and women in the Church.

Francis said it was inhumane to “masculinise” women.

“The Church is feminine; she is the bride of Christ. Therefore, the feminine in the Church is more important than the masculine” the pope said.

“Anyone who does not understand this is not thinking hard enough and does not want to hear these words.

“The woman is equal to the man and, in the life of the Church, the woman is more important because the Church is feminine.

“The feminine mysticism is more important than the ministry of men.”

He added that these views are not outdated, noting that exaggerated feminism is as ineffective as masculinism.

Climate Change

The 87-year-old pope visited UCLouvain as part of the university’s 600th anniversary celebrations. Although his speech primarily addressed climate change, he also responded to a letter from students and professors asking about the Church’s position on women.

