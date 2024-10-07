  1. CathNews New Zealand
  2. News Shorts

Opus Dei in Argentina denies accusations of human trafficking

Monday, October 7th, 2024

The Prelature of Opus Dei in Argentina has “categorically denied the accusations of human trafficking and labour exploitation” made by a group of women.

The claim was made public recently due to a requested court inquiry of several priests who served as vicars for Opus Dei in that country between 1991 and 2015.

The Argentine Public Prosecutor has asked a judge to approve the inquiry of the former vicars for the alleged crime of human trafficking and labour exploitation based on a complaint filed two years ago by 44 women.

The women claimed to have been recruited by the Catholic organisation when they were minors and subjected to a regime of semi-slavery in Opus Dei’s homes, according to the Argentine newspaper Clarín.

Read More

Related Posts:

Additional reading

News category: News Shorts, World.

Tags: , , ,