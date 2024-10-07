Opus Dei in Argentina denies accusations of human trafficking

The Prelature of Opus Dei in Argentina has “categorically denied the accusations of human trafficking and labour exploitation” made by a group of women.

The claim was made public recently due to a requested court inquiry of several priests who served as vicars for Opus Dei in that country between 1991 and 2015.

The Argentine Public Prosecutor has asked a judge to approve the inquiry of the former vicars for the alleged crime of human trafficking and labour exploitation based on a complaint filed two years ago by 44 women.

The women claimed to have been recruited by the Catholic organisation when they were minors and subjected to a regime of semi-slavery in Opus Dei’s homes, according to the Argentine newspaper Clarín.

News category: News Shorts, World.