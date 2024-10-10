Pope Francis has named Ukrainian-born Bishop Mykola Bychok as Australia’s new cardinal, a decision that has left some senior bishops “choking on their Talisker”.

Bychok, 44, who leads the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church in Australia, was appointed only four years after arriving in the country.

His elevation has surprised many within the Church, especially those who expected more senior figures such as Archbishop Anthony Fisher of Sydney or Melbourne’s Archbishop Peter Comensoli to receive the title.

Some conservative figures are reportedly upset by the decision, with Archbishop Fisher expected to be especially displeased.

A senior source within the Church described Fisher as likely “choking on his Talisker” upon hearing the news.

Critics have noted the pope’s continued tendency to pass over right-wing appointees associated with the late Cardinal George Pell, a controversial figure in the Australian Church.

At the same time, progressives had hoped Vietnamese-Australian Bishop of Parramatta Vincent Long may have caught the pope’s eye.

A difficult cross

Bychok’s appointment has also been interpreted as recognising the growing multiculturalism within the Australian Church. Data from the Australian Catholic Migrant and Refugee Office shows that nearly a quarter of the clergy in Australia are overseas-born.

The new cardinal-elect, who learned of his appointment through the news, said he was in shock. “For me, it’s a great mystery. God works in mysterious ways, and the pope works in mysterious ways, under God!”

Bychok acknowledged the weight of his new role, particularly for the Ukrainian Catholic Church in Australia and worldwide. “To fulfil this will of God will be a huge challenge for me, and a really difficult cross” he said.

Cardinal-Elect Bychok paid tribute to his predecessor, Cardinal George Pell, who passed away early in 2023.

“Cardinal Pell, besides all his trials, was faithful to God. He proclaimed the Word of God until the end—he was a true apostle of Christian values. That’s what I would like to carry into my ministry as cardinal” Cardinal-Elect Bychok said.

In a statement shortly after his appointment, he also honoured his predecessor cardinals of the Ukrainian Catholic Church.

“I will endeavour to follow the worthy example of my predecessor cardinals” the cardinal-elect said. He singled out 20th-century Cardinals Myroslav Lubachivsky, Lubomyr Husar and Josyf Slipyj.

