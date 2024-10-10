Synod: Women in the Church, do we have so little self-worth?

As the second session of the Synod begins, it’s striking how little attention is given to the issue of women—not only within the Synod itself but also in church policy and in the behavior of women themselves.

The exclusion of women from synodal debate is a papal decision, reaffirming their exclusion from “holy orders,” meaning the clergy. It’s well known that the Pope does not wish to “clericalise” women.

Instead, he prefers to rely on the common priesthood of the faithful, which allows the laity, both men and women, to participate in the church’s mission by virtue of their baptism.

Yet, why didn’t he balance these two humiliating decisions with positive steps for women?

It leaves the impression that women matter little in the Pope’s mind and, likely, in the minds of the entire Roman Magisterium, which remains entangled in the controversies surrounding the Fiducia Supplicans declaration on homosexuality.

Faced with opposing pressures, Pope Francis seems content to steer cautiously—one stroke to the left, another to the right, and the Church drifts on.

But behind these subtle strategies lies half of humanity. How are they regarded?

Difficult integration into the church

The second surprise is why it’s so challenging to advance the integration of women into the church. It’s unsurprising that a “worldly” institution resists change; gender corporatism and privilege preservation are powerful forces.

“The Church of Christ is not the world; it should embody fraternity and sisterhood.”

Jesus never relegated women to subservience and invisibility. He wanted them to be as free as men.

In his Church, “an expert in humanity,” we should hear the cry: “Beloved sisters, the doors of the Church are wide open to you. Let’s build the Kingdom together!”

Clergy’s fear

Yet, this is not the case. For over a millennium, women have frightened the clergy, who keep them at a distance and demonize them, as they are seen as a threat to their vow of chastity.

Additionally, the all-male clergy has fostered an exaggerated masculinity of God—a flawed but deeply rooted concept that makes it hard to see a woman as representing Christ.

Over time, gender roles have solidified, with men on one side and women on the other.

To justify this, Rome has emphasised the concept of “difference,” which assigns women the “vocation” of being wives and mothers, further excluding them from holy orders.

This establishes an ontological inequality that is utterly foreign to the spirit of Jesus.

Clearly, the church adheres more to worldly corporatism than to gospel teachings. By deeming women as “lesser” than men, is the church making Catholic women the last colony of the Western world?

Faced with this risk, isn’t it surprising that the Magisterium isn’t rushing to end this apartheid?

In God’s eyes

The third surprise concerns us, the women: Why do we tolerate this situation? Do we have so little self-esteem and so little regard for ourselves? Do we hold no value in God’s eyes?

In a land of human rights, in an institution that should be a model of emancipation, are we willing to be eternally relegated to the sidelines?

As 16th-century French political theorist Étienne La Boétie reminds us, are we complicit in voluntary servitude?

Let’s not believe that by bowing down, we gain humility, as some chaplains still whisper to nuns: “Through your submission, you silently share in the sufferings of the Lord Jesus.”

No, this false humility is nothing but laziness, fear disguised as virtue. Ignoring the talents given by the Creator is like the attitude of the unfaithful steward, whom the master rebuked for not investing his gifts.

“Our talents are the Creator’s gifts, not our own… Self-esteem is, first and foremost, an appreciation for God’s creative act.”

By devaluing ourselves, the steward also showed disrespect for his master: “I knew you were a harsh master.” Is this how we speak of God? Self-esteem is, first and foremost, an appreciation for God’s creative act.

“I am wonderfully made,” says the psalmist. How could we not do everything to honoUr that?

Dignity of women

Yes, the Church’s paternalistic stance toward women may seem gentle and, to some, even comforting.

Finally, stepping away from conflict, hoping to resolve tensions by accepting a secondary role… But this does nothing for self-esteem.

Sure, the dignity of women is affirmed—but only in Heaven.

Sure, compliments abound—sometimes excessively—but they lack practical implications. Sure, responsibilities are offered—but as far from the heart of pastoral ministry as possible. Are we gullible enough to fall for this?

So, what do we want? The quiet charm of patriarchal conservatism or the freedom of the Gospel? If we want our Church to be faithful to Jesus’ message, then the cause of women is an urgent issue for every Catholic.

First published in La Croix International

Anne Soupa (pictured) is a French theologian, writer, and co-founder of the Comite de la jupe. After Cardinal Barbarin’s resignation in 2020, she submitted her candidacy for the office of Archbishop of Lyon.

