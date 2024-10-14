All Saints in Nelson has started a community-focused initiative that takes the church outside the building.

On Sunday morning, instead of attending their regular church service, the congregation shared breakfast of bacon sandwiches and coffee before being anointed with oil and the words from Matthew 10, “freely you have received, so freely give”.

And with that, they left the building to serve the neighbourhood.

In an initiative called "Go! Sunday", vicar Tim Bustin sent out five groups to serve in different areas of Nelson, while the remaining church members stayed behind in a service of prayer for the city.

