The Italian canon lawyer Donata Horak has called for a representative proportion of women in all advisory bodies of the Catholic Church.

At a theological forum of the Synod on Synodality in Rome on Wednesday evening, she explained that canon law already stipulates that the composition of advisory bodies should reflect the composition of the people of God.

So far, however, this has not applied to the gender composition, although this is an essential dimension of human existence. In future synods, this must change so that the proportion of women corresponds to the proportion of the people of God, said the canon lawyer who teaches in Vicenza.

Horak also presented her thoughts at the most recent meeting of the Council of Cardinals “K9” in June in the presence of Pope Francis. The Council is the Pope’s most important official advisory body.

