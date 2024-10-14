It is widely acknowledged healthy spirituality is good for mental health. Can the same be said for religion, Graham Redding asks. Awareness of the contribution that spirituality can make to health has come a long way. Spiritual care Aotearoa’s healthcare Read more
This month, Yale University Press released “The Widening of God’s Mercy: Sexuality Within the Biblical Story,” a highly anticipated book coauthored by preeminent New Testament scholar Richard Hays and his son, Christopher, himself a respected Old Testament scholar. In this Read more
One year ago, the longest and deadliest war between Israelis and Arabs since 1948 began, having profound effects on the Catholic Church. Pope Francis marked the anniversary of the beginning of the war in Israel after the October 7, 2023, Read more
What is it with the Roman Catholic Church and women? It’s not as if they just arrived on the scene and need to be integrated into the life of the Church. In fact, they are the life of the Church. Read more