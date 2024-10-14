  1. CathNews New Zealand
This charitable worker has had enough

Monday, October 14th, 2024

John Titchener once volunteered for a wide range of organisations.

The energetic recent retiree was involved with Rotary, the Alternatives to Violence Project, the Community Organisations Grants Scheme, and his church among others.

But he has now stepped down from virtually all his charitable work because of what he sees as discrimination against volunteers by the tax department. Read more

 

