George Carey, the former archbishop of Canterbury, has urged Church of England bishops in the House of Lords to back a parliamentary bill on assisted dying, saying that in the past, “church leaders have often shamefully resisted change”.

The 26 bishops should “be on the side of those who … want a dignified, compassionate end to their lives”, Lord Carey told the Guardian.

Carey, who retired as leader of the C of E in 2002 and still sits in the Lords, said he would back Kim Leadbeater’s bill to legalise assisted dying “because it is necessary, compassionate and principled”.

He said it was “ironic that I will represent the vast majority of Anglicans who favour change, and the bishops in the House of Lords will not.”

News category: News Shorts, World.