Global Catholic population rises despite decline in Europe

According to recent Vatican data released by Agenzia Fides, the global Catholic population grew by more than 13.7 million in 2022, reaching nearly 1.39 billion.

This growth highlights the continued expansion of the Church in most parts of the world despite a notable decline in Europe.

Africa led the global increase, with its Catholic population rising by over 7.3 million to surpass 272.4 million, making up 19.7% of the continent’s population. This marks a 0.32% rise from 2021, the largest growth in Catholic representation across all regions.

In the Americas, the Catholic population grew by over 5.9 million, reaching 666.2 million. Asia also saw an increase, albeit more modest, of about 889,000 Catholics, pushing the total to over 154.24 million. Oceania’s Catholic population rose by 123,000, totalling nearly 11.11 million.

Catholics now represent 17.7% of the global population, an increase of 0.03% from 2021.

These gains contrast with Europe, where the Catholic population fell by nearly 474,000 in 2022, continuing a long-term trend of decline. Europe’s Catholic population now stands at 285.6 million, making up 39.5% of the continent’s total population, a drop of 0.08%.

Europe’s decline in Catholics coincides with a decrease in the continent’s overall population, which lost about 517,000 people in 2022.

Clergy numbers fall

The report also highlights changes within the Catholic clergy.

The number of Catholic priests worldwide dropped for the fifth consecutive year, with a net loss of 142 priests in 2022.

Europe saw the largest decline, losing 2,745 priests, while the Americas and Oceania also experienced smaller reductions. However, Africa and Asia bucked the trend, gaining 1,676 and 1,160 priests, respectively.

The number of women religious also fell globally, with a decline of 9,730 in 2022, largely driven by losses in Europe and the Americas.

Meanwhile, permanent deacons increased by 974 globally, with notable rises in Europe and the Americas.

According to Fides news agency, the number of major seminarians worldwide declined from 109,895 in 2021 to 108,481 in 2022. This continued a downward trend since a peak of 120,616 in 2011. The decline was most significant in the Americas and Europe, while Africa saw an increase of 726 seminarians.

