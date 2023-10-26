The latest Church statistics reveal significant shifts in the Catholic Church’s demographics, notably a decline in bishops and priests while the number of permanent deacons has grown.

Also significant for New Zealand is the number of seminarians in Asia is declining.

Partial vocations relief in the form of female deacons is “on the table” at the Synod, however according to Sister Mary Teresa Barron, president of the International Union of Superiors General, the discussion comes amid a broader discussion marked by “differences of opinions” and cultural complexities.

Archbishop Tarcisio Isao Kikuchi of Tokyo agrees, emphasising the challenges in achieving consensus within the synod, saying that understanding the terminology and ideas is “highly dependent on the cultural background.

“We are talking about the same thing, but sometimes the understanding is completely different,” said Kikuchi.

Global Catholic population expands

Compiled by Fides News Agency, the report, which provides data as of December 31 2021, presents a complex picture highlighting both growth and decline within the Church.

The world’s total population reached 7,785,769,000, an increase of 118,633,000 compared to the previous year.

The global Catholic population grew to 1,375,852,000, an overall increase of 16,240,000, with noticeable growth in Africa, America, Asia and Oceania offset by a decline in Europe.

However, the number of permanent (male) deacons increased by 541, totalling 49,176.

Decline in Bishops and Priests

The total number of bishops worldwide decreased by 23, reaching 5,340

The number of priests globally decreased by 2,347, declining to 407,872. Europe and America witnessed significant declines while Africa, Asia, and Oceania saw modest increases

Diocesan priests declined by 911, totalling 279,610, while religious priests decreased by 1,436, amounting to 128,262

Shifts in religious demographics

Religious non-priests decreased by 795, totalling 49,774, with Europe and America experiencing reductions

The number of women religious declined by 10,588, totalling 608,958, due primarily to decreases in Europe and America

Major seminarians, both diocesan and religious, decreased by 1,960 globally, amounting to 109,895 with growth observed only in Africa

Minor seminarians increased by 316 to 95,714. Decreases totalling -1737 were registered in America, Asia, Europe and Oceania while an increase was registered in Africa (+2,053)

Catholic Church’s educational and charitable roles

In the field of education, the Catholic Church operates 74,368 kindergartens, 100,939 primary schools and 49,868 secondary schools

The Church serves 2,483,406 high school pupils and 3,925,325 university students

The Church’s health, charity and assistance institutions globally include 5,405 hospitals, 14,205 dispensaries, 567 leper hospitals, 15,276 homes for the elderly, chronically ill and handicapped, 9,703 orphanages, 10,567 nursery schools, 10,604 marriage counselling centres, 3,287 social rehabilitation centres and 35,529 other types of institutions

