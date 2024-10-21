In January 2025, Pope Francis will become the first sitting pontiff to publish an autobiographical memoir titled “Hope.”

Random House Publishing announced the memoir’s unprecedented global release on Wednesday. According to the publisher, the original plan was to release it after his death. However, the pope decided to publish it in light of the upcoming 2025 Jubilee Year of Hope.

A jubilee year occurs every 25 years in the Catholic Church – although the Holy Father can declare them more often – and is a year of special grace and pilgrimage for members of the faithful.

The memoir, which the Holy Father began work on in March 2019, will be available in more than 80 countries on Jan 14, 2025.

