Synod setback – Cardinal Fernandez skips women’s role meeting

Cardinal Victor Fernandez, head of the Vatican’s doctrinal office, issued an apology on Friday after missing a critical meeting of a synod group focused on women’s roles in the Church.

The absence, confirmed to the National Catholic Reporter by multiple sources, triggered frustration among some delegates.

Fernandez absence sparks discontent

Fernandez was notably absent on 18 October during a scheduled forum for the working groups of the ongoing synod on synodality.

Under Fernandez’s supervision, the focus of one of these groups is to explore women’s ministries and access to the diaconate.

Fernandez cited a scheduling issue, not a lack of willingness, as the reason for his absence.

“I have learned of the displeasure expressed by some synod members with the fact that I was not present at this afternoon’s meeting with working group number 5”.

“This was not due to a lack of will, but to my objective inability to participate on the day and at the scheduled time.”

Delegate frustration

Delegates expected to discuss one of the synod’s most anticipated and contentious topics under his guidance.

Instead, the session was led by two junior staffers from the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith.

The National Catholic Reporter tells that one delegate, who requested anonymity citing synod communication rules, called the meeting a “disaster”.

Another expressed disapproval, labelling the absence a “disgrace”. Both spoke to the National Catholic Reporter on the condition of anonymity.

Fernandez’ study group 5’s key role

Study group 5, shrouded in secrecy, is tasked with examining “theological and canonical matters regarding specific ministerial forms”, addressing in particular the potential restoration of female deacons.

During the opening day of the synod, Fernandez described the topic as an “open question” but advised against rushing any decisions.

Unlike other groups, the membership of Study Group 5 remains undisclosed.

This opacity has sparked questions among observers and participants, particularly in light of the group’s central role in discussing the evolving role of women in the Church.

Ongoing work until 2025

The work of the synod’s 10 study groups, which began on 2 October, is expected to continue until June 2025.

The synod, a multi-year initiative of Pope Francis, is addressing significant questions for the Church including authority, women and ministry in the Catholic Church.

Source

News category: World.