Booted Transalpine Redemptorists acquire historic chapel

In an unexpected move, the contentious Transalpine Redemptorist Order asked to leave the Christchurch Catholic diocese earlier this year has taken over an historic church – in the Christchurch Catholic diocese.

Last Friday the Order – also knows as the Sons of the Most Holy Redeemer – announced on its “Latin Mass Chaplaincy Christchurch” Facebook page that it had acquired St Albans Church in Ohoka, North Canterbury.

But the Order’s banned!

In July, Bishop Michael Gielen, who leads the Catholic Diocese of Christchurch, told the Transalpine Redemptorist community members to leave the diocese within 90 days.

He also ordered four of its priests to stop celebrating Mass or conducting other “priestly ministry” for anyone outside the religious community.

This decision followed a Vatican investigation into serious allegations against the Order, including sexual grooming and unauthorised exorcisms.

Appeal overturns bishop’s direction

In September the diocese said Gielen’s decree requiring members to leave its area had been overturned following an appeal. However his ruling regarding the four priests remained in place.

Due process

Monsignor Brendan Daly, the canon lawyer acting for the Diocese of Christchurch, said the appeal procedure was an important part of “due process”.

“It is important to underline the removal of faculties remains in force, so any Masses the priests celebrate with members of the public are illicit – outside the law of the Church” he said.

New home

St Alban’s church – the building the Transalpine Redemptorists are now using – was originally built for the township’s Anglican community in 1882. It was reportedly purchased for $500,000 and has been renamed.

It is now known as Mission Immaculata, the “Latin Mass Chaplaincy Christchurch” Facebook page says.

Father Michael Mary, the Transalpine Redemptorist chaplaincy’s rector and founder, said the property the Order now owns was a “jewel passed down to us from early settlers”.

“We are so grateful to the persons who have made this purchase possible” Father Michael Mary wrote on Facebook.

The chaplaincy intends using the church privately rather than as a public church, he said.

“We do not have any public status for the property… We have chosen to call it a ‘Mission’. …Fundamentally it gives us a presence north of the Waimakariri River” he said.

The Press reports there was a strong weekend turnout at the Mission – all the seats were taken, some people were standing outside.

