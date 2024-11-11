St Christopher helps Pope go forward

My St Christopher medal comes with me everywhere, Pope Francis says.

He told the Italian army’s Transports and Materials Corps last Thursday that he was delighted they shared a devotion to the martyr St Christopher – he carries him everywhere and the Corps has had him as their patron since 1954.

“I always carry a medallion of St Christopher because it helps me to go forward” he said.

What having a patron means

Having the high patronage of a martyr saint who gave his life to bear witness to Christ comes with a few requirements, Francis told the Corps.

Firstly, it means acknowledging that there is no profession or state of life that does not need to be anchored to true values and does not need divine protection.

In fact, the more your work involves supporting, protecting, saving or losing lives, the more important it is to “maintain a high ethical code and an inspiration that draws from above”.

Being proud of having a patron saint means committing oneself to working in a way that prioritises human dignity – as we are images of God.

This style is distinguished for its defence of the weakest and those who find themselves in danger, whether through wars, natural disasters or pandemics.

Honouring your patron also means it is important to recognise your colleagues’ abilities and characteristics.

But it doesn’t just stop there. It is also important that we “implore from Heaven that supplement of Grace, which is indispensable to best accomplish the missions we undertake.

“It means, in short, recognising that we are not omnipotent, that not everything is in our hands, and that we need divine blessing” Francis said.

Understanding St Christopher’s role in their work will help when the Corps is called upon to help with peacekeeping operations, natural disasters, civil protection tasks and indispensable logistical activities.

Service

Francis commended the Corps for their service to others.

“Service involves placing oneself at the disposal of the common good, not sparing energy and effort…” he said.

“Service, serving, and service gives us dignity. What is your dignity? I am a servant: that is the great dignity!” Francis said.

His patronage means that even when we are unaware, we “carry the style of Christ, who came to serve, not to be served” Francis said.

St Christopher

St Christopher was removed from the General Roman Calendar in 1969 as part of the liturgical reforms following the Second Vatican Council.

This change was made because there is no evidence for the historicity of Christopher.

However, the Catholic Church still recognises St Christopher as a saint, and his feast day (traditionally 25 July) can still be celebrated in local and particular calendars.

In practice, he remains a popular saint, especially as the patron of travellers, and many Catholics continue to venerate him.

Source

News category: World.