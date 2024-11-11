Two new auxiliary Bishops appointed for Melbourne

As we prepare to enter a year of Jubilee for the Church, it is with great joy that the Archdiocese shares the news of Pope Francis’ appointment of two new Auxiliary Bishops for Melbourne – Reverend Father Thinh Nguyen and Reverend Father Rene Ramirez RCJ.

Most Rev Peter A Comensoli, Archbishop of Melbourne, said, “I am deeply grateful to the Holy Father for this gift and blessing to our Archdiocese.”

“The Melbourne Archdiocese is the largest in Oceania, and we have waited a long time to have our full complement of Auxiliary Bishops to assist in ministering to God’s people.

“Both Fr Nguyen and Fr Ramirez are men who have a heart for the Gospel and a missionary energy for God’s people,” said the Archbishop.

