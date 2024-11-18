Pope Francis has called for a thorough investigation into whether the Gaza humanitarian crisis constitutes genocide.

The pope’s remarks are prominently featured in his new book “Hope Never Disappoints. Pilgrims Towards a Better World”, which is set for release ahead of the 2025 Jubilee Year.

“According to some experts, what is happening in Gaza has the characteristics of genocide” he wrote in extracts published on Sunday in Italy’s La Stampa daily.

“This should be studied carefully to determine whether (the situation) corresponds to the technical definition formulated by jurists and international organisations.”

The pontiff highlights the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza, where Palestinians face starvation and a blockade on essential aid. Writing about the broader Middle East, he emphasises the plight of those fleeing conflict, particularly from Gaza, which he describes as suffering “famine” and systematic deprivation.

Pope Francis is usually careful not to take sides in international conflicts and prefers to talk of de-escalation. But he has stepped up his criticism of Israel’s conduct in its war against Hamas recently.

Humanitarian ruin

The publication of the pope’s remarks came soon after the UN said Israel’s actions were “consistent with characteristics of genocide”.

The UN report states that Israel has systematically deprived Gaza’s population of life-sustaining resources like food, water and fuel, using starvation as a weapon of war. It also cites the dropping of over 25,000 tonnes of explosives, leaving the region in environmental and humanitarian ruin.

“By destroying vital water, sanitation and food systems, and contaminating the environment, Israel has created a lethal mix of crises that will inflict severe harm on generations to come” the Committee warned.

Israel says accusations of genocide in its Gaza campaign are baseless. It says it is solely hunting down Hamas and other armed groups.

“There was a genocidal massacre on 7 October 2023 of Israeli citizens and, since then, Israel has exercised its right of self-defence against attempts from seven different fronts to kill its citizens” said Yaron Sideman, ambassador to the Holy See.

Meanwhile, Pope Francis met 16 Israelis including former hostages and family members at the Vatican on 14 November. A few members held posters with the faces and names of men still in captivity. It is estimated that 97 of the 251 abducted on October 7 are still in Gaza. According to the Israeli Defence Forces, 34 of the 97 are confirmed dead.

Sources

Palestine Chronicle

Reuters

Our Sunday Visitor

CathNews New Zealand

News category: World.