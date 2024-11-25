AI hologram of Jesus in Swiss confessional sparks debate

A Catholic church in Lucerne, Switzerland, has sparked controversy by installing an artificial intelligence hologram of Jesus Christ into a confessional as part of an experimental art installation.

The project, titled Deus in Machina, aims to explore the role of technology in religious practices and will conclude with a discussion and presentation on 27 November.

St Peter’s Chapel, the oldest Catholic church in Lucerne, launched the initiative in August before its centenary celebrations.

The AI hologram which speaks 100 languages and has been trained in the New Testament, engages visitors with phrases such as “Peace be with you” and invites them to share their thoughts and concerns.

While its placement in a confessional has raised questions, the parish has clarified that the hologram does not administer the sacrament of confession but offers a space for reflection and discussion.

“What we’re doing here is an experiment” said Marco Schmidt, a theologian at the parish. “We wanted to launch the discussion by letting people have a very concrete experience with AI.”

Others in the installation team suggested they want users to “think critically about the boundaries of technology in the context of religion”.

Mixed reaction

The project has prompted mixed reactions. Supporters highlight its accessibility, particularly outside traditional pastoral hours, with some users reporting spiritual experiences.

Critics however argue that an AI hologram of Jesus cannot replace human pastoral care. Peter Kirchschläger, a professor of theological ethics, cautioned “We should be careful when it comes to faith, pastoral care and the search for meaning in religion”.

Human staff are present at the installation to offer additional guidance and discuss the AI’s responses.

Schmidt noted that the hologram’s answers align with theological views but admitted that its replies can sometimes feel generic.

“I’m glad it still comes across as a technical object” Schmidt said. “At the same time, its responses provide a fascinating basis for discussion.”

