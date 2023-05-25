Come Holy Spirit come and keep on coming

To fully grasp what Jesus was really ‘on-about’ during His public ministry can only happen in light of Pentecost Sunday.

The disciples not only linked the dots but were convinced without a doubt that ‘their mutual friend’ was the Son of the Living God.

He was the Saviour their ancestor had pined for. Jesus’ execution on the Cross at Calvary wasn’t just a scandal.

His assent into Heaven at the Mount of Olives wasn’t about abandonment, nor was His grave that Joseph of Arimathea had hacked out for himself, His permanent resting place.

God’s entry into our human history began when Jesus was born in a barn in the dead of night.

All quite the opposite to the dramatic arrival of God’s Holy Spirit, which was more ‘out-there’.

In broad daylight, with high winds and fire-shaped flames, speaking of different languages and the people gathered, being directed out.

Pentecost made sure God’s enduring presence in the Church was undeletable and irreversible. It overturned any thoughts that God might become flesh for just 33 years.

What other reason could explain the Church’s survival down through the centuries, particularly when grace and sin went head-to-head?

Consider the major split between East and West in 1054, fuelled more so by the stubborn Patriarch of Constantinople Cerularius and the hot-headed Cardinal Humbert, who excommunicated each other!

Then 300 years later when 3 popes each claimed to be the true leader. St Catherine of Siena diplomatically returned the papacy from Avignon to Rome.

When England’s Queen Elizabeth 1st declared in 1558 Mass was unlawful, never deterred Catholics and priests from gathering to celebrate the Sacraments despite being barbarically tortured to death if caught.

Jewish teacher Gamaliel may have been accurate when he boldly stated.

If this enterprise, this movement of theirs, is of human origin, it will break up on its own accord: but if it does come from God, you will not only be unable to destroy them, but you might find yourself fighting against God. (Acts 5:38-39).

Pentecost is referred to as the birthday of the Church.

Like our own birthdays, it annually marks an entry point. Unique times of reflecting over one’s life to recognise Jesus’ spirit were there in the dark heartaches and joys all along. Seeing the big picture brings its own personal consolation.

I accompanied my mother for a decade as she declined from a neurological debilitating disease. Only when God called her home did I see that Jesus’ spirit was most involved when I was tempted when I’d had enough and wanted her to die then and there.

Hindsight is a revelation.

My Pentecost experience wasn’t a light bulb moment.

Rather it was a gradual maturing of simultaneously coming to ‘understand’ and of ‘responding’.

This real or imagined story helped.

Two friends had spent a beautiful Holy Week at a nearby monastery.

Driving home, their hearts were still skipping after being soaked in the spirit.

Suddenly they saw a man lying on the roadside. They quickly decided to drive past, fearing it could be a trap.

Safely home, they had lost the spirit of that Holy Week and were feeling flat.

For 7 days, they had accompanied Jesus from Palm Sunday to Easter Sunday yet failed to even alert the authorities to investigate as basic prudence would have dictated.

As Catholics in a faith community, we often neglect to figure out that gathering around the Altar to celebrate Sunday Eucharist isn’t just for me – or you? There are responsibilities.

God’s Holy Spirit enables us – authorizes us to become missionary disciples and to invite others to join us.

Just how am I to make disciples? Matthew 28:19-20

Not by indoctrinating another or using guilt, but as Pope Francis in Evangelii Gaudium suggests, by attraction.

It’s a matter of keeping our antennae attentive when others around us may desire for themselves that same inner Gospel beauty they experience in us.

We don’t have to become a rocket scientist or hold degrees in scripture or church history.

How do we go forth? Matthew 28:19-20

We all live in a secular society.

Going forth simply means giving ourselves permission to risk stretching ourselves from the safety of our comfort zones and engaging with simple, mutually respectful dialogue.

The power to do so is within us.

We just need to feel the fear, but do it.

Give it a go this Pentecost day!

Sue Seconi – is a member of the Catholic Parish of Whanganui – Te Parihi Katorika Ki Whanganui

News category: Analysis and Comment.