Service – not social prestige – Pope tells bishops and priests

In East Timor, a country that is 98% Catholic and where priests are referred to as Amu – meaning ‘lord’, Pope Francis delivered a strong message of service, urging bishops and priests not to seek power or social prestige in their roles.

Francis sounded warnings against the dangers of arrogance and power in religious leadership.

The meeting at Dili Cathedral came during the Pope’s September 9-11 visit to East Timor.

”The priest is an instrument of blessing. He must never take advantage of his role. He must always bless, comfort, be a servant of compassion and a sign of God’s mercy” said the pope.

He reminded clergy that their elevated status should not distance them from the people.

“You come from the people! You were born of mothers of the people! You grew up among the people!” Francis said.

“Don’t forget the culture of the people you have received.”

Continuing the conversation, Francis also addressed the temptations that come with power, sharing a personal anecdote.

“My grandmother always told me that the devil gets in through your pockets” he said.

He called on them to be vigilant against corruption which can infiltrate even Catholic communities.

“The tasks of the clergy are to proclaim the Gospel, to serve the poor and to work for justice and against corruption” Francis emphasised, encouraging church leaders to be “passionate, prepared and creative” in their mission of evangelisation.

Francis recalled the Gospel passage where Mary poured expensive perfume over Jesus’s feet at the house of Lazarus, Martha and Mary.

“You are the fragrance of the Gospel in this country” he said, calling on the clergy to spread the “perfume” of the Gospel to those in need, especially the poor.

“It means being vigilant about ourselves because a lukewarm spiritual mediocrity is always lurking” he said.

Sources

News category: World.