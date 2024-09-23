Catholic Church still too Eurocentric, Pope urges shift

Pope Francis has stated that the Catholic Church remains “still too Eurocentric” and urges a broader focus on regions like Southeast Asia and Oceania.

Speaking at St Peter’s Square on 18 September, the Pope said the Church is “more alive” in areas like Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, East Timor and Singapore.

The pontiff emphasised the Church’s need to move beyond its European roots and embrace the global Catholic community.

Francis remarked “We are still too Eurocentric… but in reality, the Church is much bigger… and much more alive in these countries”.

Fraternity is the future

Reflecting on the Asian tour, Pope Francis praised the “missionary, outgoing Church” he encountered, especially in Indonesia, a Muslim-majority country where Catholics make up only 3% of the population.

He observed a dynamic faith community there, actively transmitting the Gospel.

Pope Francis signed a joint declaration with the Grand Imam of the Istiqlal Mosque in Indonesia, condemning religious-based violence and promoting interfaith harmony.

“There, I saw that fraternity is the future, it is the answer to anti-civilisation, to the diabolical plots of hatred, war and also sectarianism” he said.

In Papua New Guinea, the Pope was welcomed by indigenous tribes who have embraced Catholicism.

He met with missionaries and catechists whom he called the “protagonists” of his visit and expressed hope for a future free from tribal violence and colonial dependencies.

Salt and light

The Pope’s visit to East Timor, predominantly a Catholic nation, also left a strong impression.

He was touched by the country’s large families and abundant religious vocations.

He called East Timor a model of a “culture of life”, contrasting it with wealthier nations like Singapore which he said could learn from its example of high birth rates.

His final stop in Singapore, though starkly different from the other nations, reaffirmed his belief in the power of small, faith-driven communities.

“Even in wealthy Singapore, there are the ‘little ones’ who follow the Gospel and become salt and light, witnesses to a hope greater than what economic gains can guarantee” he added.

The Pope’s reflections emphasised the universality of the Catholic Church, urging believers to look beyond Europe to the flourishing faith communities in other parts of the world.

