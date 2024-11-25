Expelled Transapline Redemptorists play ‘dirty pool’

Christchurch’s Anglican Diocese has reaffirmed its good relationship with the Catholic Diocese of Christchurch amid concerns about the sale of St Albans Church to the Transalpine Redemptorists.

The Anglican diocese recently sold St Albans via a trust. The church is now being used by the Sons of the Redeemer, also known as the Transalpine Redemptorists.

The group has drawn controversy over reported illicit exorcism practices andover unlicensed priests presiding over the Mass.

Reports raised questions about whether the vendors knowingly transferred the property to the group.

However, the Anglican Diocese clarified that the trust’s stated purpose did not reveal any links to the Alpine Redemptorists.

They maintain a strong relationship with Bishop Michael Gielen and have kept him informed throughout the sale process.

“Bishop Michael and I have been in communication in the course of the past week” the Anglican bishop of Christchurch Dr Peter Carroll told CathNews.

“He understands that we sold the church in good faith to a potential ownership trust whose stated purposes betrayed no connection with the Alpine Redemptorists.

“We sold the church via a lawyer for a trust to be formed” Carroll explained.

“The name of the trust concerned a group styled ‘friends of St Albans’.

“At no point in our dealings with the lawyer was there information provided that identified that the effective owner would turn out be the Transalpine Redemptorists.”

Earlier this month CathNews reported that the “booted” Transalpine Redemptorists acquired a historic chapel.

Catholic Bishop Michael Gielen earlier this year ordered the Transalpine Redemptorists to leave the Christchurch Catholic Diocese.

He also ordered four of its priests to cease celebrating Mass and not to conduct other “priestly ministry” for anyone outside the religious community.

“It is important to underline that the removal of faculties remains in force, so any Masses the priests celebrate with members of the public are illicit – outside the law of the Church”, said Monsignor Brendan Daly, the canon lawyer acting for the Diocese of Christchurch.

Gielen’s decision followed a Vatican investigation into serious allegations against the Order, including sexual grooming and unauthorised exorcisms.

In early November, the Transalpine Redemptorists announced on its “Latin Mass Chaplaincy Christchurch” Facebook page that it had acquired St Albans Church in Ohoka, North Canterbury.

Sources

Supplied: Anglican Diocese of Christchurch

CathNews

News category: New Zealand, Top Story.