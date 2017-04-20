The ex-Franciscan and the Emeritus Pope

Leonardo Boff, who is a “liberation theologian” from Brazil and former Franciscan priest, says he would like to “embrace” and effect a “kind of reconciliation” with the former Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger – Emeritus Pope Benedict XVI. Read more
The greatest pastoral challenge facing New Zealand today is to keep the distinction between what is essential and what is secondary. We risk substituting God with good things… Faith continually evolves. How we understand aspects of our faith today is different from a year ago or five or ten. We grow in insight (cf. Dei
Terry and I were in a rental car in Jordan. We'd driven from Amman to the site where Moses stood to view the Promised Land. Narrow roads wound through wilderness with occasional habitation: some Bedouin tents, boys with a few sheep or goats walking behind them, a small town with a roadside stall where aromatic
There has been attention on Amoris Laetitia, Pope Francis' 2016 apostolic exhortation that elaborates on discussions regarding marriage and the family, which took places in 2014 and 2015 within the Synod of Bishops. But something has largely been neglected. It is the reception of the pope's focus on synodality and its importance for the Church
As a general principle, an honest man will want know what something is, or is said to be, before he decides whether he thinks it is true or that he must do anything about it. Take one's relation to a doctor. Insofar as we deal with a doctor qua doctor, we want him to tell