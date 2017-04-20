  1. CathNews NZ and Pacific
  2. News Shorts

The ex-Franciscan and the Emeritus Pope

Thursday, April 20th, 2017

Leonardo Boff,  who is a “liberation theologian” from Brazil and former Franciscan priest, says he would like to  “embrace” and effect a “kind of reconciliation” with the former Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger – Emeritus Pope Benedict XVI. Read more

Related Posts:

News category: News Shorts, World.

Tags: ,