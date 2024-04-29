According to survey data released by the Pew Research Center, incumbent US President Joe Biden, a Catholic, is battling a high unfavorability rating among his fellow Catholics.

According to the data, neither Biden nor his Republican rival, former president Donald Trump, are viewed favourably by most Catholics surveyed, but Biden is the more unpopular of the two.

The findings were part of a presentation on “Religion and Politics Ahead of the US Elections” by Pew’s associate director of research, Greg Smith, at the 2024 annual conference of the Religion News Association, which concluded over the weekend.

Included in the data provided by Smith, Pew’s late February survey of 12,000 US adults found that only 35% of Catholics hold a favourable view of Biden, while 64% have an unfavourable view of the incumbent president.

News category: News Shorts, World.