Church slams World Bank for funding coal projects in Philippines

Church leaders and climate activists have found fault with international lending agencies, including the World Bank, for funding fossil fuel and coal projects in the Philippines.

“We stand in solidarity with the communities which are hit by coal power projects,” said Father Warren Puno, director of the Ministry of Ecology in south-central Luzon.

“This is a matter of life and death. We cannot simply stand by and watch our community suffer,” added the regional coordinator of the South Luzon Eco-Convergence Hub of Caritas Philippines.

Puno told UCA News on April 23 that they were pushing for remedies for all coal-affected communities.

“We are seeking compensation for damages, health care support, and a just transition to clean energy,” he said.

