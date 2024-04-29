First Anglican meeting in Rome, with a visit to the Pope

For the first time, leading clergy of the Anglican World Communion are holding their central meeting in Rome.

As announced by the Anglican Church in Canterbury, a meeting with Pope Francis is also planned at the Primates’ Meeting next week (29 April to 3 May). A meeting with the Secretary General of the Catholic World Synod, Cardinal Mario Grech, is also on the programme.

The aim is to discuss the importance and possibilities of synodality, i.e. joint co-operation, for the entire Church. The Primates want to discuss the structure and decision-making in the Anglican Communion among themselves.

The Primates’ Meeting is designed as a pilgrimage with joint prayer and Bible study, visits to holy sites and discussions on the mission of the Church in the world.

Read More

News category: News Shorts, World.