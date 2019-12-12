Human sexuality education in Aotearoa. A new framing document

The National Centre for Religious Studies has produced a new framing document for Catholic Schools and the wider Aotearoa Catholic community on human sexuality education.

The document is titled He Anga Whakamārama – Te Mātauranga Hōkakatanga: He puka ārahi mā ngā hapori Katorika o Aotearoa (Framing Document – Human Sexuality Education: A guide for Catholic communities in Aotearoa New Zealand).

It examines the Catholic Church’s understanding of human sexuality and the reasons why it is an essential area for exploration and teaching within Catholic schools and communities.

“The Framing Document offers both the foundations for why we should teach about human sexuality as well as practical guidance for what should be taught, how and by whom at appropriate ages,” says Colin MacLeod Director of the National Centre for Religious Studies.

“It also places this rich Catholic teaching in the context of Aotearoa.”

In his forward Bishop Patrick Dunn says: “He Anga Whakamārama, Te Mātauranga Hōkakatanga: He puka ārahi mā ngā hapori Katorika o Aotearoa provides a considerable level of detail and thoughtfulness to support human sexuality education in Aotearoa.”

“It is grounded in rich Catholic understanding and gives practical and constructive guidance for educators working in this field, particularly for those in Catholic schools”.

“The Catholic Bishops of Aotearoa New Zealand wish to commend this document as a guide for human sexuality education in this land, and to assure educators and whānau of their prayerful support.”

Macleod says the National Centre for Religious Studies believes that the document will be a significant reference, particularly for Catholic schools, and a resource for broader dialogue about this wonderful area in the development of the human person.

Click here to read He Anga Whakamārama – Te Mātauranga Hōkakatanga: He puka ārahi mā ngā hapori Katorika o Aotearoa

