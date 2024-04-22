Catholic doctor wins leading pro-life award

Leading pro-life Catholic doctor Dermot Kearney was ‘overwhelmed’ when he received a prestigious award for his pro-life work.

Dr Dermot Kearney received the Anton Neuwirth Prize for the Protection of Life award in Slovakia ‘for providing medical care and for testifying to his courage in helping women avert pharmacological abortion.’

A regular contributor to the Universe, Dr Dermot has given many women abortion reversal pills to help them continue with their pregnancies and frequently speaks out against telemedicine abortions in articles and at rallies.

The ceremony for the Anton Neuwirth Prize for the Protection of Life took place at the gala dinner of the international conference Choose Life in Rajecké Teplice on 12th April. The prize is named after Anton Neuwirth, a prominent Slovak doctor, diplomat and thinker who was a founding member of the Forum of Life.

