Demand soars for dog foodbank: ‘Clients are feeding their dog instead of themselves’

Some pet owners are being forced to choose between feeding themselves or their animals, as the cost of living crisis continues to bite.

There has been an increasing number of dogs being surrendered to rescues – which are already at capacity – as owners find they can not afford food of vet bills.

Tyra Basilicata opened the Wellington Dog Food Bank just before Christmas and the demand has been overwhelming. She has given more than 700kgs of food to more than 200 dogs since 1 January. Read more

