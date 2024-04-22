Charity to offload rest-home; cites costs

Fox News: Presbyterian Support Otago, a non-profit organization, announced its plans to sell a rest-home, hospital, and retirement village in Wānaka, citing financial strains.

The group will also discontinue its partnership with the Aspiring Enliven Care Centre in Cardrona Valley Rd, which offers aged care and nursing services.

Jo O’Neill, Chief Executive, said that insufficient funding and rising operational costs compelled the decision to withdraw from Wānaka.

The organization highlighted that the unsustainable financial losses drove them to sell the Elmslie House and Wanaka Retirement Village.

Despite these changes, Presbyterian Support Otago remains committed to supporting the Wānaka community by continuing its social services for the most vulnerable.

