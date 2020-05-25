Mississippi church that refused to obey lockdown orders burned down

For some time, a Mississippi church has been defying government orders to keep lockdown rules in place in order to hold services as is its constitutional right to do so. However, one arsonist took it into his own hands to make churchgoers suffer for practicing said rights.

According to Fox News, the Holly Springs church was burned down on Wednesday, and while police are investigating it as an arson, the arsonist left a message for churchgoers with spraypaint: “I Bet you stay home now you hypokrits.” Read more.

News category: News Shorts, World.