Buffalo Catholic peace activist Martin Gugino back on his feet, determined to protest

Three months after police shoved him to the ground during a protest over the death of George Floyd, Martin Gugino, the Catholic peace activist, has quietly moved back to his home in Buffalo, New York.

The 75-year-old Gugino, who ended up in intensive care after he fractured his skull and suffered a brain injury, won’t discuss his condition, other than to say that he tires easily.

“The lawyers don’t want me to talk about my health because they don’t want the judge to say we’ve been trying this case in the court of public opinion,” Gugino said in a phone call with RNS. Read more

