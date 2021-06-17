Parish and schools outreach to COVID affected India

Standing together in solidarity with those in India affected by Covid is what an Auckland parish and school is doing with a COVID fundraiser.

Otahuhu Catholic Parish and School communities is sending help to those affected by the Covid-19 pandemic in India, says Lyndsay Freer, Media and Communications Officer for the Catholic Diocese of Auckland.

“Calling the earth ‘Our Common Home,’ Pope Francis asks us to stand together globally, in solidarity, to care for each other as sisters and brothers,” Freer says.

She says many members of migrant communities in New Zealand are watching helplessly as their loved ones back home are suffering or have died as a result of the pandemic.

While there are signs of a decrease in daily reported cases in India, there have been 28,175,044 infections and 331,895 Covid-19-related deaths reported there since the pandemic began, she notes.

Caritas Aotearoa New Zealand will send the Covid-relief fundraiser proceeds to Caritas India. The Indian charity is working on the ground to assist those afflicted with the often-deadly virus.

Auckland’s Catholic Bishop Patrick Dunn who will attend the Concert, says prayer and the concert will make us more aware of what Indian families here and in India are suffering.

This our small way of supporting them, he says.

Children and young people from the Otahuhu Parish of St Joseph, and McAuley High School, De La Salle College and St Joseph’s Primary School will be among those taking part in the concert.

Others contributing to the fundraiser include established artists of many different ethnicities, who are generously offering their services.

