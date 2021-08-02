Many memories as Havelock church farewelled

Memories of the role of the Sacred Heart church in the Havelock community in Marlborough were re-told at the final Mass in the earthquake-prone building held last month.

Wellington archdiocese vicar-general Msgr Gerard Burns led the Mass, attended by about 60 people, saying it was a sad occasion.

However, while it was sad for the Sacred Heart church building, it was not the end of the Church or the end of the community in Havelock, he said.

Torrential rain fell outside throughout the Mass, and Msgr Burns said that was a sign of blessing.

“In the Catholic community, we see water as a blessing, at times such as baptism.” Read more

