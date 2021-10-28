  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
  2. News Shorts

Catholic leader says his archdiocese won’t take part in global synodal process

Thursday, October 28th, 2021

A Catholic leader has said that his archdiocese won’t take part in the two-year global synodal process, saying that it would run “the risk of becoming ideological.”

Archbishop Wolfgang Haas of Vaduz, Liechtenstein, announced his decision on Oct. 15, reported CNA Deutsch, CNA’s German-language news partner.

“I am of the opinion that in our small archdiocese it is possible for good reasons to refrain from carrying out such a complex and sometimes even complicated procedure, which in our parts runs the risk of becoming ideological,” the 73-year-old archbishop wrote.

The archdiocese is based in the capital of Liechtenstein, a German-speaking microstate located in the Alps between Austria and Switzerland.

Read More 

Related Posts:

Additional reading

News category: News Shorts, World.

Tags: , , ,