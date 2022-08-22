Journalist who reported on massacre of Nigerian Christians to stand trial for “cyberstalking”

A journalist who wrote an article accusing the Nigerian government of failing to protect Christians threatened by armed militants was arrested and will be tried on charges of “cyberstalking”.

Luka Binniyat, a Catholic human rights reporter, is facing prison after writing an article in which the Nigerian government was criticised for its inaction in the face of an ongoing threat to Christian communities.

In the article, Binniyat reported on charges that Kaduna State’s Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, had mischaracterised the massacre of unarmed Christians as a “clash” between villagers and herdsmen.

Read More

News category: News Shorts, World.