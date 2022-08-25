Invitation for accused cardinal doesn’t necessarily imply rehabilitation, Vatican source says

A Vatican source has said Italian Cardinal Angelo Becciu’s apparent invitation to participate in a high-profile meeting of cardinals next week represents a personal gesture on the part of Pope Francis.

But it does not necessarily mean Becciu’s rights as a cardinal, stripped by the pope two years ago, are being restored.

Over the weekend, Becciu made headlines for telling attendees of a small private Mass which he celebrated on Sunday, that he is being “reinstated” by Pope Francis.

According to Italian media outlets, Becciu told congregants at Italy’s Golfo Aranci that, “On Saturday, the pope phoned me to tell me that I will be reinstated in my cardinal duties and to ask me to participate in a meeting with all the cardinals that will be held in the coming days in Rome”.

News category: News Shorts, World.