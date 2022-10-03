Police film those entering Hong Kong cathedral for Queen’s memorial service

Police officers in Hong Kong videotaped Christians outside the city’s Anglican cathedral as they gathered this week to mourn and pay respects to Queen Elizabeth II, who died earlier this month.

Officers from a 12-member police team stationed outside St John’s Cathedral in central Hong Kong on the evening of 25 September captured video footage of churchgoers as they left the church premises, Hong Kong Free Press (HKFP) reported on 27 September.

The measure was taken for the “public safety” of citizens, according to the Hong Kong police’s media relations team, admitting people were filmed.

The team stated that it had deployed “appropriate manpower to maintain public order and ensure public safety”.

Police officials also stated that officers “undertake filming … for internal review to continuously improve the management of and response to public events”.

