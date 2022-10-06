Most Catholics don’t want Biden to run for a second term

Most Catholics believe that President Joe Biden, the nation’s second Catholic president, should not run for a second term in 2024, according to a new EWTN News/RealClear Opinion Research Poll of likely Catholic voters released on Monday.

The poll, conducted September 12–19, shows Biden continues to face challenges in garnering support among Catholic voters in the run-up to Election Day on November 8. In particular, the poll indicates waning support for the president among Hispanic Catholic voters, traditionally a strong source of support for the Democratic Party.

Among other highlights of the poll, Catholic voters rank inflation and the economy as the most critical issues facing the country. Most say they are very concerned about the state of education, especially after the lockdowns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

