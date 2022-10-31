Cambodian Church ’emerging from Khmer Rouge oppression’

The Catholic Church in Cambodia is emerging from the dark period of Khmer Rouge oppression and is now enjoying religious freedom, one of its three bishops says.

“We are in golden times at this moment. The government is helping us. We have the freedom to work and also enjoy the freedom of belief. We face no problems from the government,” said Bishop Enrique Figaredo Alvargonzalez, apostolic prefect of Battambang.

The Cambodian Church began to emerge only in the 1990s after the Khmer Rouge’s communist regime (1975-79) nearly destroyed the tiny Catholic community.

Cambodia is home to only 35,000 Catholics, just 0.2 percent of the population of 17 million. There are no dioceses, but three ecclesiastical jurisdictions — one apostolic vicariate and two apostolic prefectures.

“I must say the Church in Cambodia is emerging from its dark times,” he said. He noted that they are in a better situation than Christians in neighbouring countries.

“We have no big conflicts; we are at peace.”

Government Collaboration

He said the Cambodian government acknowledges the presence of the Church and appreciates its humanitarian activities for the poor.

“The government not only accepts us, but they also appreciate our presence because we address the needs of the poor. They appreciate that we are engaged and we are not like NGOs that create problems. We really engage with the people,” Bishop Alvargonzalez said.

The government also collaborates with the Catholic Church in caring for the sick. With the help of Caritas, the Church’s social service organisation runs two hospitals — an eye hospital and a mental health hospital.

Takeo Eye Hospital belongs to the government, but Caritas is a partner. The Maryknoll Fathers initiated it to alleviate poverty by reducing avoidable visual impairment.

“It is the best hospital for eye treatment in Cambodia,” the prelate said.

The pandemic has created an opportunity for the Church to explore new activities, Bishop Figaredo said.

“Something good has come out of Covid: we were put in touch with the people. It allowed us to quietly reach out to the people, and to the poor. We were there during the Covid outbreak helping people, so the people know us, and the government knows us,” Bishop Alvargonzalez related.

The Church is also working to increase local vocations to the priesthood and religious life.

Bishop Figerado said Cambodia enjoys peace. The government has put up slogans everywhere that say: “Thank you, peace.”

“They are right. We have many injustices and many problems. But ‘thank you, peace,’ we can run things.”

“I think we have a great future. Well, we have a great present already,” Bishop Figerado said.

Sources

UCA News

CathNews New Zealand

News category: World.