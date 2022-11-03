Unvaxxed Filipinos banned from entering cemeteries

The government and authorities in the Philippines have prohibited unvaccinated people from entering several cemeteries during the observance of All Souls Day to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

The Santo Tomas cemetery in Daet province, southern Luzon, and the Holy Redeemer cemetery in Benguet province, northern Luzon, have made it mandatory for visitors to carry vaccine cards to enter and pay tributes to their loved ones.

“Vaccine cards should be presented at the gate. No vaccine cards, no entry. This is for the safety of everyone- not just those who were not vaccinated but also those who have co-morbidities,” Holy Redeemer cemetery executive director Paul Monzon told UCA News.

Read More

News category: News Shorts, World.