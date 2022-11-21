Covid-19 Omicron outbreak: Infection deaths behind New Zealand’s record 2022 mortality rate

New Zealand has just recorded its highest death count in a 12-month period – driven by the Covid pandemic and our ageing population.

Statistics New Zealand today released its year-on-year update on births and deaths between September 2021 and September 2022.

It showed a “sharp” 10 per cent increase in the mortality rate, with 38,052 registered deaths up from 34,578 in the previous 12 months.

Of these, 5 per cent – or 2025 deaths – were attributed to Covid, according to the Ministry of Health data. Read more

