Myanmar junta steps up attacks

Hundreds of homes in the Catholic village of Mon Hla in central Sagaing — the home of Cardinal Charles Bo — have been burned down by junta forces as the regime steps up attacks in Myanmar’s Bamar-majority region.

Villagers said the homes were torched on Nov 24 during a raid on Mon Hla village, where Catholics and Buddhists have lived in harmony for decades.

The exact number of houses destroyed remains unclear, and it is not known whether St Michael Church, the convent and the priest’s house in the village were set on fire.

“It’s my native village, and my heart is also burning when I see the flames come out of the village,” a priest from Mandalay archdiocese wrote on Facebook.

