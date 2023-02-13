  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
Buyer found for historic St Andrews Church in South Canterbury

Monday, February 13th, 2023

The sold sign has gone up on the 120-year-old Catholic church in the St Andrews township south of Timaru.

“We are very happy, the church is happy,” parish priest, Father Chris Friel said.

“There will be a farewell liturgy, a gathering and mass to say goodbye in the near future.

“No date has been arranged for that as yet.” Read more

