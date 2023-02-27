Catholic priest from Ukraine gives Pope Francis cross made out of war rubble

Father Vyacheslav Grynevych vividly remembers the first day of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine one year ago.

The Catholic priest woke up to a phone call: “Father, wake up because the war has started.”

“I understood that my life would never be the same as before,” Grynevych said.

A few days ahead of the Ukraine war anniversary, the Catholic priest was able to speak one on one with Pope Francis at his Vatican residence to share with the pope updates on the Church’s humanitarian efforts on the ground.

Grynevych presented Pope Francis with a cross made out of broken glass and rubble from destroyed buildings in Kyiv in an emotional moment during their meeting.

